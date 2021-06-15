Project Runway designer Michael Costello says Chrissy Teigen’s cyberbullying still leaves him feeling suicidal

A day after Chrissy Teigen posted a lengthy apology to her "targets" of cyberbullying, one of them has come forward to say her messages to him still have him suicidal.

In a heart-wrenching post on Instagram, designer and Project Runway alum Michael Costello posted, "I didn't want to do this, but...I need to heal and in order for me to do that I must reveal what I've been going through....I still am traumatized, depressed, and have thoughts of suicide."

Like Courtney Stodden did before him, Costello had the receipts to prove Teigen's comments.

Costello explained he had been slandered online in 2014 by a "former disgruntled employee" who posted doctored messages to make it look like he'd used the "N-word."

In response, Teigen bashed Costello online, as did fans of Beyonce, who Costello once dressed.

Instagram eventually agreed the controversial posts were fraudulent, and deleted them, he explained to her.

"Good luck with that lmao hope that story keeps your already dead career going," was her reply, according to texts Costello posted.

Another text from Teigen read, "racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch."

Costello claims Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose conspired to get others not to work with him.

He posted, "...I didn't see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors..."

He explained the trauma continued, so much so that he recently prepared suicide notes letters to his family.

There has been no public comment from Teigen regarding Costello's post.

In other Costello-related news, singer Leona Lewis said she empathizes with the designer, but recalled how he "humiliated" her at a fashion event.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

