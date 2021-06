New executive director for ETSO

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 2:45 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra announces Robin Hampton as its new executive director. According to a news release, “Robin brings with her more than 25 years of leadership experience in nonprofit arts management, performing arts and cultural institutions, with a particular passion for music education and community engagement.” ETSO’s five-concert season at the UT Tyler Cowan Center will begin November 13.

Go Back