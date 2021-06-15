Left turn lane to be built at troublesome intersection

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 1:37 pm

CHAPEL HILL — Eight months after a major accident sent an infant and two adults to the hospital, a Chapel Hill intersection some deem dangerous has received funding for a left-turn lane. According to our news partner KETK, the upgrade will be implemented on State Highway 64 at Wolfe Lane. State Representative Matt Schaefer pushed TxDOT to allocate funds for the project, and his office announced the funding Tuesday. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

