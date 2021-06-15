Suspect arrested on murder charge in teen’s cold case death

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 12:53 pm

BIG SPRING (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man in the death of a 13-year-old West Texas girl who was reported missing more than a decade ago. Texas Rangers arrested Shawn Casey Adkins on Monday on a murder charge in the killing of Hailey Dunn. A Texas Rangers spokesman told The Associated Press that Adkins was arrested near Big Spring. He was booked into the Howard County jail and released on a $2 million bond. Dunn was reported missing from the small Texas town of Colorado City in December 2010 and her body was discovered nearly three years later. Adkins was dating the teen’s mother at the time.

Go Back