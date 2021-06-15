Longview resident wins big in Lottery

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 12:23 pm

AUSTIN – A Longview resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle. Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at Murphy Express 8894 on E. Loop 281 in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes, according to Lottery officials.

