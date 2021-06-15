12 dogs seized from East Texas home

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 11:39 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The SPCA of Texas seized 12 dogs from a Van Zandt County home Monday after they were found living in what were termed poor conditions. According to our news partner KETK, the organization’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit removed 12 Chihuahua mixes that were “in bad shape – emaciated with spines and ribs visible, some with hair loss.” The SPCA said the dogs are being cared for with bedding, food, water, treats, toys, and medical attention. The organization says it needs the public’s help in finding homes for all the dogs. Those looking to add a furry member to their family can email foster@spca.org.

Go Back