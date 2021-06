Investigation underway after road crew found body

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 10:52 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a body found Monday afternoon. According to a DPS report, road crews cleaning debris from the grass on the south side of IH-20, approximately 2.6 miles west of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County, found the body just after 4:00. An investigation is under way to determine identification and cause of death.

