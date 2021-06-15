Today is Tuesday June 15, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights grounded due to ‘technical issues’

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 10:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mixmotive/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- After issues with one of its weather data providers, Southwest Airlines was forced to ground all of its flights overnight and is now working to restore connectivity.

In a statement Monday night, the carrier shared: "We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft. While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers."

"We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” the company added. “We ask that Customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or, if flying this evening, consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs."

While Southwest scrambles to restore service, they are also dealing with frustrated customers online:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement