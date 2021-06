Portion of 4th Street closed for maintenance

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2021 at 10:52 am

TYLER — The Street Department will be closing West 4th Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Chilton Avenue on Tuesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to remove dead trees and trim low-hanging limbs. The intersection of South College Avenue and West 4th Street will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic. Drivers should obey all detour and road closure signs and use caution in the area.

