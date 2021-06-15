WNBA All-Star Game set for July 14 in Las Vegas with new format

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2021 at 7:50 pm

By MECHELLE VOEPEL

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held on July 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the league announced Monday.

The game will match the All-Stars voted in who are members of the U.S. women’s national team (called Team USA) vs. the other voted-on All-Stars (called Team WNBA). Voting will include a combination of ballots from fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and a national media panel (25%).

Rosters will be announced June 30.

The top 36 vote-getters — the group must include at least nine backcourt and 15 frontcourt players — who are not on the USA Basketball 5-on-5 roster will be up for selection by the WNBA’s head coaches. The coaches will then determine the 12 players who will play for Team WNBA.

Coaches cannot vote for their own players.

It was previously announced that the U.S. national team will hold training camp in Las Vegas in July, too. The league takes a break from the regular season after July 11 and resumes Aug. 15, following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

If a player for Team USA is unable to participate in the All-Star contest, USA Basketball will select a replacement. If a member of Team WNBA is unable to play, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert will name a replacement.

The WNBA also will honor the gold-medal-winning 1996 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team with a special presentation during this year’s All-Star Game.

All-Star voting begins Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and ends on June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for up to 10 players via the WNBA’s website and app.

All current WNBA players will be eligible for selection, and there will be “2-for-1 Days” — allowing fans to have their votes counted twice — on Sunday and June 27.

The game will be televised by ESPN (7 p.m. ET).

