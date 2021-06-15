Cashier dead, 2 wounded during argument over store’s mask policy: Sheriff

WSB-TV

(ATLANTA) -- A cashier is dead and a victim and suspect were wounded after a shooting broke out following an argument inside a Georgia store Monday afternoon over its COVID-19 mask policy, authorities said.

The incident took place near Candler Road in DeKalb County at a Big Bear grocery store when an unidentified male suspect entered the store and argued with the staff about wearing a mask, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly shot a cashier, killing her, according to Maddox.

An off-duty officer, who was a veteran of the sheriff’s office, pulled his weapon and opened fire on the suspect, Maddox said. The suspect was hit, but returned fire and hit the off-duty officer twice, the sheriff said.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Maddox. The off-duty officer was listed in stable condition, but the condition of the suspect was not immediately known, the sheriff said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted it has been called in to help with the investigation.

