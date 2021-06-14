PUC echoes ERCOT’s call for conservation

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2021 at 4:37 pm

AUSTIN — The Public Utility Commission of Texas Monday echoed a call from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to encourage electricity conservation in Texas homes and businesses for the coming week. ERCOT has reported the loss of more than 11,000 megawatts of generation due to “forced outages,” according to a news release. Forced outages are unscheduled and result from the failure of a power plant to function as designed. Texans are being asked to take simple steps in their homes and businesses to reduce demand on the grid. As temperatures peak in the late afternoon, air conditioning use typically follows suit, causing demand to surge between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The PUC advises residential and business customers alike to reduce electricity usage with simple adjustments: Raise air conditioning thermostats at least two degrees and turn off unnecessary lighting. Customers should also wait until after sunset to run dishwashing and laundry appliances, according to the release.

