Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID vaccines

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2021 at 4:34 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is steadfast in her belief that it’s wrong for her employer to force hospital workers like her to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. But that’s a losing legal argument so far. A federal judge bluntly ruled over the weekend that if employees of the Houston Methodist Hospital system don’t like it, they can go work elsewhere. Legal experts say such vaccine requirements, particularly in a public health crisis, will probably continue be upheld in court as long as employers provide reasonable exemptions, including for medical conditions or religious objections.

