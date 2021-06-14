Man gets 30 years in child sex assault

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2021 at 5:48 pm

ATHENS — Ricardo Abundiz, 43, has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. That’s according to our news partner KETK. In May 2019, a 10-year-old girl reported that Abundiz had sexually abused her for years. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator Jerry Moore’s work on the case led to the discovery of DNA evidence, said information from the district attorney’s office. Abundiz is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and is forbidden by a court order from ever having contact with the victim.

