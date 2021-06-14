Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara is all smiles at movie premiere after suffering a dog bite to her face

Her dad may play Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Clara McGregor's a real trooper. The 25-year-old actress and producer went from the E.R. to the red carpet in Las Vegas on Friday night, after she was bitten in the face by a dog.

Tirelessly promoting her new movie, The Birthday Cake, which also stars dad Ewan, Clara posted a series of images on her Instagram Sunday night showing her getting red-carpet ready for the premiere in a whole new way: by getting stitches in the hospital, and then trading her sweats in the E.R. for a smart, beige-colored Fendi suit minutes later.

The actress was all smiles despite very obvious wounds on her nose and left cheek. Well, at least they matched the carpet.

"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet," she wrote on her Instagram, adding the "crying laughing" emoji. Clara thanked The Mob Museum for hosting the event, and reminded fans that The Birthday Cake, which she also produced, comes out in theaters and on video on demand on June 18.

The mafia thriller also stars Val Kilmer, Gossip Girl's Penn Badgely, The Dark Knight's William Fichtner, Sopranos vets Vincent Pastore and Lorraine Bracco, and their Goodfellas co-star Paul Sorvino.





