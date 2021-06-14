Mall security guard shot, in critical condition; two teens arrested: Atlanta police

(ATLANTA) -- A security guard at an Atlanta mall was shot and critically hurt Sunday night, and now two teenagers -- a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl -- are in custody, police said.

The security guard was shot in the torso at the Lenox Square Mall at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Atlanta police said.

The suspects allegedly approached the security guard at gunpoint, but other details on the altercation were not immediately clear, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Tim Peek said at a news conference.

The victim, only identified as a man in his early 40s, was in critical condition Sunday night, Peek said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Witnesses at the mall gave officers a description of the suspects. The officers found the two teenagers outside a nearby Westin after canvasing the area, police said.

Police said the teens were arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A gun has been recovered, police said.

