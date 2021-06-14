Miami Dolphins, Jerome Baker agree to three-year contract extension

(MIAMI) -- Jerome Baker is staying put with the Miami Dolphins for three more years.

The team announced on Sunday that it has extended the 24-year-old linebacker’s contract through the 2024 season.

While the Dolphins did not disclose the terms of the deal, Baker’s agent told ESPN the extension is worth $39 million, including $28.4 million guaranteed.

Baker was selected by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft as a third-round pick. Since joining the team, he has appeared in 48 games, starting in 37 of them, and has amassed 311 career tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

