Clockwork manicure robot is proof the future is here

(NEW YORK) -- Need a manicure? There’s now a robot for that.

In under 10 minutes and for less than $10, you can get a "Clockwork Minicure" -- the perfect manicure, done by a robot.

Clockwork has created the first-of-its-kind fully autonomous robot for manicures.

According to Clockwork, the average woman spends 3,120 minutes a year on nails. The brand's goal is to create a quicker, hassle-free way to get your nails done.

"We exist to free people through smart automation -- changing the way they work, how they spend their time and where they find peace of mind," according to Clockwork's website.

The brand just launched an experimental storefront in San Francisco and is hoping to expand to more retail centers, offices and more.

For $7.99, you can book an appointment at the storefront and walk out with your nails painted in just minutes.

Nail polishes are currently available in 10 different colors from brands like OPI and L'Oreal.

The brand hopes to add more colors and locations in the future so everyone can have a quick and easy manicure.

