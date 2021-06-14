One dead, seven hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2021 at 4:38 pm

FABENS (AP) – Officials say a 21-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured when a vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Sunday night at a racetrack in Fabens, about 40 miles southeast of El Paso. Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital. They said Monday that Willie Valadez Ramirez was pronounced dead and two people remained in critical but stable condition. The sheriff’s department says three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.

