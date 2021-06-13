Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen awake, stable after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2021 at 7:53 pm

By Meredith Deliso and Joshua Hoyos

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen was reported in stable condition after collapsing on field during a Euro 2020 match Saturday, officials said.

Eriksen, 29, a midfielder for Denmark’s national team, had a medical emergency about 40 minutes into a match against Finland. His teammates surrounded him on the pitch while CPR was performed during a live broadcast.

Eriksen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was stabilized, according to the Union of European Football Associations, which organizes the international men’s soccer championship.

He was awake and awaiting further examination at the hospital, the Danish Football Association said in a statement about 30 minutes after the incident.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Officials suspended the game, which was held in Copenhagen on the second day of the tournament, before UEFA agreed to resume play at 8:30 p.m. local time “following the request made by players of both teams.”

The last four minutes of the first half were played, followed by a five-minute break before the second half started. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the game’s only goal, in the 59th minute, to give Finland a 1-0 victory despite Denmark dominating possession with 70%.

MORE: Euro 2020 opening marks return of mega-scale sports events

“UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude,” the association said on social media.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also released a statement wishing for a “full and speedy recovery.”

“Moments like this put everything in life into perspective,” Čeferin said. “At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

The men’s football championship, held every four years, was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament runs June 11 to July 11, with matches in 11 cities in 11 countries.

Go Back