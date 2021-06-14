TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2021 at 3:40 pm

TYLER – TxDOT is planning continued construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of June 14. Tyler Maintenance plans to continue ditch work and base repairs on FM 2089. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Base repairs are planned on SH 64W at Toll 49. Expect lane closures utilizing signage and cones. Longview Maintenance plans to conduct ditch cleaning operations on FM 1845 near the Upshur County line before moving to US 80 at the White Oak city limits. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Go here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

