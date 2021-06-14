Smith County to auction 26 surplus vehicles

June 13, 2021

TYLER — Smith County is putting up 26 surplus vehicles for auction this month. According to a news release, there will be everything from a 1992 dump truck and a 2000 van to a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. The online auction is set for June 14-28 at this website. You can view all of the vehicles for sale and make bids there starting Monday, June 14. Inspection and viewing of the vehicles in person can be done from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17; Monday, June 21; and Friday, June 25, at Gulf States Lumber Yard on East Line Street in Tyler. The surplus vehicles come from the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, the Fire Marshal’s Office, the Records Department and constables’ offices.

