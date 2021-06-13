Bridge demolition work re-scheduled; part of I-20 to close

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2021 at 8:05 am

LONGVIEW — Interstate 20 will be closed between Longview and Hallsville from 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 14, as crews work to demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road in preparation for its replacement. Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450, where drivers will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80, and then to Loop 281, where they will get back on I-20. This work was originally scheduled for the night of June 6, but was postponed due to the weather. The construction schedule and highway closure can change again due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, according to a TxDOT news release. Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour route, or repair work can call the TxDOT Marshall area office at 903-935-2809.

