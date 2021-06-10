More ‘Sex and the City’ veterans back for sequel series

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2021 at 9:28 am

HBO Max

HBO Max has tapped Sex and the City alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler for its SATC revival, And Just Like That...

Cantone will reprise his role as Anthony Marentino, Eigenberg is back as Steve Brady, Garson will return as Stanford Blatch and Handler is back as Harry Goldenblatt.

According to HBO Max, the ten-episode, half-sequel series will follow the trio [Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte -- played respectively by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis] "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." Shooting gets underway this summer in New York City

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back