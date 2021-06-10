Galactic Snackin’ Grogu from “The Mandalorian” might just be the year’s cutest toy

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2021 at 7:37 am

Hasbro

(NEW YORK) -- First he was Baby Yoda, then he was The Child and now he's known as Grogu. But one thing that hasn't changed about everybody's favorite character from Star Wars' The Mandalorian? He's always snacking.

This October, you can have a snacking buddy whenever you want because Hasbro's Galactic Snackin' Grogu is hitting shelves as the hottest new toy this side of the galaxy.

The new interactive toy features cute sounds, animated motions and lives up to his name by munching on several included items, like a blue cookie and a bowl of soup. Grogu reacts to each item you give him, gobbling up what he likes and letting you know what you can toss in the swamp. He'll also recognize and respond to his favorite toy, appearing to use the Force to play with it.

Disney is the parent company of "Star Wars" and "Good Morning America."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

