Wedding dress trends 2021: Experts discuss post-pandemic style and best looks

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2021 at 7:37 am

(NEW YORK) -- Wedding season has officially kicked off and brides-to-be are looking forward to their big day while also searching for the perfect dress to say "I do" in.

While there are plenty of options to choose from, the thought of repeatedly skimming through loads of different styles can easily become overwhelming. Not to mention, we are still living in the post-pandemic new world order.

However, an upcoming celebratory affair calls for a joyous experience, and that's why ABC News' Good Morning America has tapped experts to highlight several standout bridal styles that are trending this season.

Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger as well as Kleinfeld's executive vice president and COO Marissa Rubinetti have shared their expertise and thoughts on all things bridal style just ahead.

How will bridal style evolve post-pandemic?

Experts agree that brides-to-be are going bigger and bolder with their wedding looks this season.

"I believe that post-pandemic we will see a maximalist trend really take over the bridal space," Rubinetti said. "For many months we lived in a 'minimalist' environment where events were scaled down and brides had to adjust their style to coincide with more casual venues, smaller guest lists and more intimate settings."

"Going forward, I think we will see more grand events where highly styled, over-the-top bridal looks will grace the aisle once again," she said. "With that, I anticipate a surge of full ballgown silhouettes, a lot of embellishment and special, unique, couture fashion details that will take styling to a new level."

Erlanger also foresees a "more is more" approach to bridal style, saying "celebrations will be bigger than before, with multi-day events and therefore more outfits and more glamour."

Top wedding dress trends to watch for this year

Linear lace and long sleeves

Rubinetti points out that two more traditional trends she's noticed circulating include styles with linear lace patterns as well as long sleeves.

"When Kate Middleton married Prince William, long sleeves took over bridal fashion, and now the trend is back stronger than ever," she said.

Square necklines

Rubinetti also mentions that square necklined gowns are having a moment thanks to shows such as the regal hit series Bridgerton.

Novelty fabrics

One of the trends that stands out the most this year is novelty fabrics, according to Rubinetti.

"Designers are incorporating different variations of sparkle, glitter and sequins as well as using not-traditional lace and jacquard," she said. "These fabrics are adding new interest to gowns and keeping collections fresh and trendy with a new perspective on bridal fashion."

More color and unexpected prints

While color and prints aren't usually the first things you think of for wedding dresses, Erlanger said many brides are opting for the two -- "from pink or blue to an unexpected print," she said.

Brighter hues and patterns were also seen in many recent designer collections, including Monique Lhullier, Oscar de La Renta, Vera Wang, Sahroo, Markarian and several others.

Gorgeous jewelry

"Couples are choosing to invest more in their engagement rings and wedding bands as they plan smaller micro weddings now, and something bigger at a later time," Erlanger said.

"Also the idea of personalization and finding something that really speaks to the couple and feels authentic is huge," she added.

Erlanger recently designed a line of engagement rings and wedding bands with Forevermark this year to offer a collection that has something for everyone.

