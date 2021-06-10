Watch: Solar eclipse visible in US for first time since 2017

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2021 at 7:17 am

Robert Michaud/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- A "ring of fire" solar eclipse is visible in the U.S. for the first time since 2017.

The event -- which occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun's light -- illuminated the sky shortly after 5 a.m. EDT Thursday.

NASA began livestreaming the spectacle on its website in the early morning.

LIVE NOW - Watch the annular solar eclipse. https://t.co/Zgaaa8H5Za — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) June 10, 2021

The eclipse can be seen in northeastern North America and northern regions of Europe and Asia.

NASA said it will end at 9:11 a.m. ET in the northeastern U.S., but time of maximum eclipse varies by location, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

While the moon will be blocking some of the sun's light Thursday morning, NASA emphasized on Twitter that it's "never safe to look directly at the Sun," so use eclipse glasses or an indirect viewing method if you’re watching the eclipse.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back