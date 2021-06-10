HBO Max drops first trailer for “Gossip Girl” reboot

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2021 at 6:07 am

HBO Max/Karolina Wojtasik

XOXO, Gossip Girl is back!

The first trailer for the anticipated HBO Max revival was released at midnight Thursday, featuring a whole new class and the scandals that follow the characters around in the new digital era.

The show appears to be a continuation of the original CW series that wrapped in 2012, which made stars out of actors Blake Lively, Chace Crawford and Leighton Meester.

"Nine years ago, the original Gossip Girl website shut down," the revival's official description reads. "But after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard, the notorious blogger remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives."

"The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years," the synopsis adds.

In the trailer, it appears Gossip Girl has moved onto social media and continues to keep tabs of the school's elite members, leaking unwanted snaps to Instagram.

The trailer features the ultra-fitting Frank Ocean single, "Super Rich Kids."

The new Gossip Girl, starring Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Savannah Smith and Jordan Alexander premieres July 8 on HBO Max.

It was previously announced that Kristen Bell will return to reprise her role as the narrator, with producers stating her voice could never be replaced.

