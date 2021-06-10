Student shot in hand at Houston high school parking lot

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2021 at 4:48 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Police say a student suffered a minor hand injury when a stray bullet hit him during a Houston high school parking lot shooting. Houston school district Police Chief Pedro Lopez says North Forest High School seniors were leaving campus around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday after a graduation rehearsal when persons in two vehicles in the parking lot exchanged gunfire. A stray bullet grazed the hand of an unidentified student in the parking lot as the shooters continued exchanging gunfire off-campus. Lopez says the student was treated at the scene, and a suspect has been detained. No charges have yet been filed.

