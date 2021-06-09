Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony moved to Sept. 8

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 7:51 pm

By ESPN.com

The class of 2020 — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker — will have to wait a little bit longer to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, it was announced Wednesday.

The induction ceremony, which had been scheduled for July 25 in Cooperstown, New York, instead will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 8. It will take place outdoors in front of limited crowds as coronavirus restrictions ease.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers — the living legends — and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. “Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”

No players were elected for induction in the class of 2021.

An estimated 55,000 fans attended the 2019 induction ceremony. Last year’s event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — the first time since 1960 without an induction ceremony.

The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall’s lawn as a ticketed event, the Hall said Wednesday. Tickets will be available starting July 12.

The Hall’s award presentations will remain on July 24 as an indoor, television-only event. The presentations include the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Awards for 2020 to the late Nick Cafardo and for 2021 to Dick Kaegel, the Ford C. Frick Awards for broadcasting excellence for 2020 to Ken Harrelson and for 2021 to Al Michaels, and the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

