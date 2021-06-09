Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson suspended after DUI

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 7:49 pm

By JAKE TROTTER

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson has been suspended by the team after being charged with drunken driving, but she won’t lose her job, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

Stefanski notes that Brownson was “very remorseful.” Brownson, who has pleaded no contest and could face further discipline from the NFL, was not at Cleveland’s OTAs on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Brownson was charged with drunken driving on May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio. She reportedly was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone when she was stopped at 12:27 a.m. Police said her blood alcohol content was .215. The state’s legal limit is .08.

Brownson became the first woman to be a position coach on the sideline during an NFL game when she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing, who was absent for the birth of his first child when the Browns played at Jacksonville this past November. Brownson is assisting running backs coach Stump Mitchell this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back