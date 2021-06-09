Arrest warrant issued in court no-show

June 9, 2021

TYLER — An arrest warrant has been issued for the second man charged with beating a nonverbal autistic teen last year after he did not show up for a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday where he was expected to plead guilty. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Bubacarr Ceesay was arrested along with Auston Reed in February of last year after allegedly being caught on a secret recording of them reportedly assaulting an autistic teen in the middle of the night. Reed pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence at the Byrd Unit in Huntsville.

