Tyler, Longview show strong numbers in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 3:53 pm

AUSTIN — The two largest cities in East Texas show positive numbers in the June report on sales tax allocations from the state comptroller’s office. Tyler gets $4,539,538.10, a 54.79% increase from a year ago. Year-to-date figures show Tyler with $25,523,679.20, a jump of 17.63% from this point in 2020. Longview will receive $3,147,148.23 for June, a spike of 44.19% compared to last June. For the year to date, Longview has totaled$18,381,764.80, an increase of 12.86% over the same period last year.

