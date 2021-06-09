Grape growers in Texas region sue over herbicide damage

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 1:47 pm

LUBBOCK (AP) – Wine grape growers in Texas and surrounding states have filed a lawsuit against drug-maker Bayer-Monsanto and chemical giant BASF for the damage their cotton herbicide has caused to vineyards. Attorneys representing the grape growers say cotton seed systems created by Bayer-Monsanto and BASF that use the highly volatile herbicide called dicamba to kill weeds are drifting to nearby vineyards, and crippling the nonresistant grapes. The lawsuit filed Friday claims that some family-owned vineyards have reported losses of more than 90% since Bayer-Monsanto and BASF began selling their dicamba-based genetically modified seed system to cotton growers. The lawsuit seeks more than $500 million in damages.

