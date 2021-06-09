NWS: Lindsey Park tornado had winds of about 80 mph

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 1:27 pm

TYLER — The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Lindsey Park in the Tyler area Tuesday was an EF0, with winds of about 80 mph. According to our news partner KETK, an EF0 is the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, used by the National Weather Service to determine the strength of a tornado. The tornado hit the park west of Loop 323 about 9 a.m. According to the city, damage at the park was minor and consisted of tipped over bleachers, torn soccer goals, about five uprooted and downed trees, and a goal post that was blown over. The twister also was seen touching down briefly over the Cascades golf course not far from Lindsey Park. No one was hurt by the twister.

