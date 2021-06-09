Tickets on sale for Downtown Tyler Film Festival

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 12:45 pm

TYLER — Liberty Hall and the City of Tyler will be hosting the Downtown Tyler Film Festival virtually from June 10 to June 13. The event will start each night at 7:00. Tickets are now on sale. Passes for individual nights are $15 each, or you can purchase a four-day pass for $50. Ticket holders will attend the event virtually through a link emailed two hours before the start of the event each night. Click this link for more information.

