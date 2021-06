Ken Starr due in Tyler for book signing

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 12:37 pm

TYLER — Judge Ken Starr will be in Tyler Thursday to sign his new book, “Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising Your Faith in an Age of Uncertainty.” The noon event at Hollytree Country Club will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Tyler. Starr is a former president and chancellor of Baylor University. He was appointed to serve as independent counsel for five investigations, including Whitewater, from 1994 to 1999.

