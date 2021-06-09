Man arrested for alleged solicitation, assault

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 12:27 pm

ATHENS — Henderson County deputies and investigators arrested an armed man for online solicitation of a child online after they were forced to breach his residence, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse says James Bond, 50, was arrested at a home on Chapperall Drive Tuesday and was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Hillhouse, the team approached the residence, announced its presence, and eventually breached the door of the home to gain entry. Inside, they reportedly found Bond in the residence armed with a rifle. Hillhouse says Bond pointed the loaded weapon at one of the investigators but eventually surrendered.

