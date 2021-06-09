City advises of TSA Pre✓ issues

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 12:10 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is notifying residents of problems with the TSA Pre✓ service scheduled for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport the week of July 12. The city earlier advised interested residents to begin signing up for the opportunity. Now the city has issued a statement saying, “We are aware that the City of Tyler is not showing as an option on the TSA website for the Pre✓ service. We are reaching out to TSA to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. Once it is resolved, we will notify the public via social media and press release. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused our residents.” According to an earlier news release, “TSA Pre✓ is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience.”

