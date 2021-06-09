MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting June 17

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 11:36 am

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee will hold a regular meeting Thursday, June 17, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Tyler City Council Chambers. On the agenda: the 2021 Master Street Plan and Transit Route Study; amendments to the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and to the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program; and the fiscal year 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program. Residents can review the agenda and access the meeting here.

