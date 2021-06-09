Why some develop type 1 diabetes after suffering severe COVID-19

(NEW YORK) -- Could there be a link between COVID-19 and type 1 diabetes?

Two new studies found that the virus could destroy the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. This decrease in insulin then leads directly to high glucose levels, which causes type 1 diabetes.

It is not yet known how many COVID-19 patients develop diabetes or if the condition is permanent.

