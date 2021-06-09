Report: Armie Hammer enters rehab to treat sex, alcohol and drug issues

(NOTE LANGUAGE) According to a new report, actor Armie Hammer has entered rehab to treat drug, alcohol, and sex issues.

Vanity Fair reports that three sources confirm that Hammer, 34, entered rehab on May 31.

One source, who claims to be close with the actor, said Hammer asked estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers for her support as he finalized plans to check himself into a Florida outpatient facility.

"This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being," says another source.

Friends of the star claim his issues stem from unresolved trauma from his youth, with an ex-girlfriend telling the outlet, "He’s addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his s***."

Neither the actor nor his agency has reacted to the recent report.

Hammer found himself embroiled in controversy at the start of the year after two women came forward with serious accusations against him.

In January, his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze released unverified DMs that allegedly came from Hammer and claimed the actor harbored fantasies involving cannibalism. In addition, the 22-year-old alleged Hammer was "obsessed" with the idea of "taking a piece of me...and consuming it."

The second woman, a 24-year-old who goes by the name Effie, claimed she thought the the Golden Globe nominee was going to kill her after he "violently" raped her on April 24, 2017.

Hammer has maintained his innocence.

