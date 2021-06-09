Kevin Hart reveals if he and wife Eniko Parrish will have more children

Kevin Hart, who welcomed daughter Kaori in September, candidly spoke about whether he and wife Eniko Parrish are thinking about having more children.

The father of four chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his growing family and laughed, "Is the house not loud enough? I think it is, right? I think it's loud enough around here."

Joking aside, the Jumanji star clarified, "It's good. We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now."

The 41-year-old actor shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart -- 16-year-old Heaven and 13-year-old Hendrix. With Parrish, he shares three-year-old Kenzo and Kaori, who is eight months.

However, Hart hinted that things could change in the future and added, "I say that jokingly but, you know, look, if it's what the universe calls for and it's what we've decided, then it is what it is."

Hart also discussed his upcoming Netflix film Fatherhood, due out June 18, which stars him as a father who loses his wife during childbirth and is forced to raise his little one alone.

The comedian says he is proud of the movie and expressed, "I'm getting to play a Black father in a positive light... I'm not a crackhead, I'm not in jail, I'm not a dead beat. He's not a criminal. It's like a guy that's really trying to find new purpose and reason to live and value."

"It's going to be a celebration, in my opinion of Black fathers... Think about it, it's not something that you see often," he said. "There's a stereotypical attachment that always comes with the Black man attached as a father in film. And this is an opportunity to break that, change the narrative."

