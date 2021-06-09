Billy Porter launches shoe collection with Jimmy Choo

(NEW YORK) -- Actor and singer Billy Porter is dipping his toes into a new category -- shoes.

Porter just announced the launch of his capsule collection with designer Jimmy Choo.

The Billy Porter x Jimmy Choo collection consists of four different style shoes as well as an oversized clutch.

According to a press release, "The collection has been curated by Billy across a variety of iconic silhouettes in a unique palette of colour, gold and animal print with sizes ranging from EU 36 to 45."

“This line is dedicated to my mother, whose biggest dream as a disabled woman was to be able to walk in a pair of high heeled shoes. She never got to achieve that dream, but I get to stand in proxy for her for all the world to see," Porter said in a press release. "My mother is the personification of the power of what true unconditional love looks like. And as a gender neutral collection, my goal is to free folks from the chains that bind authenticity on all levels.”

In honor of the collection, Jimmy Choo is donating $100,000 to support The Trevor Project.

"Jimmy Choo is proud to support The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people, as the official non-profit partner for this collection," the company wrote in a press release.

The full collection is available for pre-order now on JimmyChoo.com.

