New Diplo Crocs sport psychedelic light-up mushrooms

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2021 at 8:01 am

Crocs

(NEW YORK) -- Diplo now has his very own Crocs.

The Grammy-winning artist, DJ and producer teamed up with Crocs to release two new designs with a wild twist.

"I have worn Crocs everyday the past year and it didn't go unnoticed ... Now we created the collab of the decade," Diplo wrote on Instagram.

The Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog retails for $69.99 and features a swirled design and mushroom Jibbitz charms.

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them, too,” he said in a press release.

The Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal sells for $49.99 and comes with eight unique glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms to light up the night.

“Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal," Diplo added.

The limited-addition collaboration is available now exclusively on crocs.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back