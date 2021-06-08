Mike McCarthy: Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott to be full go for NFL training camp

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 7:55 pm

By TODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — When the Dallas Cowboys start training camp next month, the plan is for Dak Prescott to participate fully each day, according to coach Mike McCarthy.

“He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook,” McCarthy said. “We’re not naive. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back, there’s going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.”

Prescott is coming back from a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle suffered in a game in October against the New York Giants.

So confident were the Cowboys in his return that they signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $66 million signing bonus.

During the organized team activities and minicamp practices that had been open to the media, Prescott has been kept out of only 11-on-11 work. During the early portion of practice, he goes through a longer warming-up period to get loose and said that was something he was likely to continue into the regular season.

Prescott has not appeared to be favoring his leg during practice.

“He’s definitely had some moments from workouts, probably three to four weeks back, where I definitely felt once we were able to see him move in the pocket, out of the pocket-type drills, scramble drills,” McCarthy said. “We’re doing more of that work by design for a number of reasons, and that only helps him … Physically, I think he’s right where he needs to be.”

Go Back