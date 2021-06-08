Ex-Carolina Panthers LB Thomas Davis posts images of garage break-in, offers cash reward

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 7:54 pm

By DAVID NEWTON

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Retired Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis turned to social media Tuesday to locate people who broke into his garage, stole and wrecked his high-priced McLaren.

“What’s up IG family so I need you guys help,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren. I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are! More videos coming later.”

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Davis’ house in Union County, just outside of Charlotte. Union County police say deputies responded to the scene at approximately 5:25 a.m. ET to find Davis’ McLaren 720S crashed in front of a neighbor’s home.

Davis’ wife, Kelly, called Union County police to report the break-in and theft. Investigators believe the suspects broke into several unlocked vehicles in the Davis’ driveway before entering the garage and driving away with the McLaren, according to a statement from Union County police.

The vehicle was crashed less than half a mile from the Davis’ home. Pictures of the McLaren showed damage to the left rear side of the supercar. The least expensive McLaren 720S starts at $299,000, according to Edmunds.com.

As promised, Davis posted more video and photos of his wrecked McLaren. The videos also include an almost life-size cutout of Davis in his No. 58 Panthers uniform.

Davis also told police that two firearms were stolen from one of the vehicles in his driveway. The firearms had not been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Davis retired as a Carolina player in March after spending his final NFL season with the Washington Football Team and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

Davis spent the first 14 of his 16 seasons with the Panthers, was the team’s leading career tackler and the first player in NFL history to successfully return from three ACL surgeries on the same knee.

In 2014, Davis won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his community service through his Defending Dreams Foundation that focuses on enhancing the quality of life for underprivileged children.

