Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic wins first NBA MVP award

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 7:48 pm

By TIM BONTEMPS

Seven years ago, the Denver Nuggets used the 41st pick in the NBA draft on an unheralded center from Serbia.

On Tuesday, Nikola Jokic became the sixth international player to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think about being in the NBA,” Jokic said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” after winning the award. “My goal when I started to play basketball back home was to play in the Euroleague because that was the closest top league to my country. I could play in some big clubs in Serbia and grind my way up. But then the Denver Nuggets drafted me, and it was an opportunity for me to become an NBA player.”

Jokic was given the news during a team meeting at the team’s hotel ahead of Game 2 of their second-round series with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix.

“It’s my trophy, but you guys are a big part of it,” Jokic told the team after getting the award via an announcement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver over a video conference call.

The Denver star was the runaway winner of the award, claiming 91 of the 101 first-place votes and 971 total points after playing all 72 regular-season games for the Nuggets this season — one of just 11 players to accomplish that feat in this pandemic-shortened campaign — while also putting together one of the best statistical seasons in NBA history.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry finished second and third, respectively, behind Jokic in the final voting, followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the winner of the award the past two seasons, and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.

“The difference between this year was I started this season really well,” Jokic said. “I played kind of the whole season really well stat wise. I think this was the best season of my life and the cherry on the toop is the trophy that I got. This is the best season of my life.”

He also became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 to win the league’s top individual honor.

In addition to being available every night for Denver, Jokic finished the season with career-best averages of 26.4 points and 8.3 assists and tying a career best by averaging 10.8 rebounds. He also shot 56.6% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the foul line. He led Denver into the second round of the playoffs despite injuries to three of Denver’s guards — Jamal Murray, Will Barton and PJ Dozier — a feat that none of the other teams that made it to the conference finals of last year’s playoffs in the bubble in Orlando — the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics — were able to match.

The combination of Jokic’s play and availability gave him an unassailable case for the award in the eyes of the voters. He becomes the first player drafted in the second round to win the league’s top individual honor in the common draft era, and also joins Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo as international winners of the award.

Winning MVP also means that Jokic will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension with the Nuggets following the 2021-22 season — a five-year deal that would be well in excess of $250 million.

It may have been Embiid, who had the best season of his career and led Philadelphia to the best record in the Eastern Conference, who won this award had he not suffered a bone bruise in his knee in March. But Embiid wound up missing 21 games during the regular season — about the only thing that could slow him down, as he set career-bests in points per game (28.5) and all three shooting percentages (51.3% overall, 37.7% from 3-point range, 85.9% from the free-throw line).

Embiid, like Jokic, would have qualified for the supermax — which he is eligible to sign after this season — had he won the MVP award. Embiid will instead qualify for the extension when he is selected to one of the league’s All-NBA teams at some point in the next few weeks.

That deal, should Embiid sign it, would be a four-year extension worth $186 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

After Curry, a two-time winner of this award, missed all but three games last season after breaking his hand, he led the NBA in scoring for the second time in his career, averaging an even 32 points per game while shooting 42.1% from 3-point range on a career-high 12.7 attempts from behind the arc per game.

If there were any doubts Curry was still among the game’s elite after the year mostly spent away and entering his mid-30s, he quickly dispelled them. The 33-year-old nearly single-handedly kept Golden State’s offense afloat this season without Klay Thompson, who missed his second straight season due to injury, this time with a torn Achilles.

He, too, is extension-eligible this summer, as he can sign a four-year, $215.3 million deal, per Marks, to stay with Golden State well into his late 30s.

Antetokounmpo got one first place vote while finishing fourth, and Paul got two in finishing fifth. They were followed by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and guard Derrick Rose — who got the lone remaining first place vote via the fan vote — and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in 10th.

LeBron James received one fifth place vote, tying him with James Harden and Ben Simmons for 13th in the voting. James had never finished lower than 11th in MVP voting before this season.

Like last year, the NBA has reverted to its traditional rollout of the awards during the playoffs, rather than having a large awards show at the end of the postseason, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.

Go Back