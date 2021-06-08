‘Die Harter’: Kevin Hart’s action comedy ‘Die Hart’ lives on for season two with Roku

The streaming service Roku has renewed Kevin Hart's action series Die Hart for a season two. If this seems like a repeat, it's because its original home, the micro-video site Quibi had renewed the series already -- before the star-studded network itself went belly-up.

Roku scooped up the show for air starting on May 20, and it's performed well.

In Die Hart, Kevin played a fictionalized version of himself, as he's offered the opportunity of a lifetime to become a lead action star. But first, he must train with the world's greatest action star Ron Wilcox, played by John Travolta, an unhinged coach who runs an intense Action Star School.

"Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel," Colin Davis, Roku's Head of Original Scripted Programming said in a statement.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days."

The series is produced by Hart's Laugh Out Loud production company.

"It's been great to see the incredible response to Die Hart on The Roku Channel," said Hart. "We're excited to be partnering with Roku to bring another season to its audience."

