Biden-Capito infrastructure negotiations have ended

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 4:42 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito have ended.

The White House is moving on from negotiations with Republicans an administration source said, adding that the president will now turn his focus to engaging with a bipartisan group of senators to find a deal on infrastructure -- a group they welcome Capito to join.

In a statement, Capito blamed the White House for ending talks.

“While I appreciate President Biden’s willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions,” Capito said in the statement.

Capito said she is disappointed by the decision, but points to other bipartisan paths forward, including a bipartisan surface transportation bill which passed unanimously out of committee.

